Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 8:18 pm

DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

DeMario Jackson is speaking out, though he’s not saying much, for the first time since production was shut down on Bachelor in Paradise.

The reality star, who had a short-lived appearance on The Bachelorette this season, was spotted by paparazzi on Tuesday (June 13) in Los Angeles.

DeMario was involved in an incident on set in which he and a female contestant got very drunk and sexual contact happened in which the woman reportedly did not give consent.

“I have nothing to say,” DeMario told cameras in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. He added that the contestant involved in the situation is “an awesome girl and that’s all I have to say.”

Make sure to read what the show’s host Chris Harrison said in his statement.

Click inside to watch the video of DeMario Jackson speaking out…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise, DeMario Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter