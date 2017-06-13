DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal
DeMario Jackson is speaking out, though he’s not saying much, for the first time since production was shut down on Bachelor in Paradise.
The reality star, who had a short-lived appearance on The Bachelorette this season, was spotted by paparazzi on Tuesday (June 13) in Los Angeles.
DeMario was involved in an incident on set in which he and a female contestant got very drunk and sexual contact happened in which the woman reportedly did not give consent.
“I have nothing to say,” DeMario told cameras in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. He added that the contestant involved in the situation is “an awesome girl and that’s all I have to say.”
Make sure to read what the show’s host Chris Harrison said in his statement.
Click inside to watch the video of DeMario Jackson speaking out…