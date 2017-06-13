Diana Ross' Son Ross Naess Ties The Knot In Front of Family & Friends

Diana Ross’ son Ross Naess is officially a married man!

The 29-year-old tied the knot with longtime love Kimberly Ryan in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday (June 10).

Ross‘ siblings, including younger brother Evan Ross and older sister Tracee Ellis Ross, were there for the big day.

Evan‘s wife Ashlee Simpon as well as her sister Jessica were also in attendance.

During the celebration, Diana was rumored to have taken the stage along with a performance by Evan.

Ross and Kimberly are parents to one-year-old Leif and are currently expecting their second child.

Congratulations Ross and Kimberly!