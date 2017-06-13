Top Stories
Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 3:09 am

Diana Ross' Son Ross Naess Ties The Knot In Front of Family & Friends

Diana Ross' Son Ross Naess Ties The Knot In Front of Family & Friends

Diana Ross’ son Ross Naess is officially a married man!

The 29-year-old tied the knot with longtime love Kimberly Ryan in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday (June 10).

Ross‘ siblings, including younger brother Evan Ross and older sister Tracee Ellis Ross, were there for the big day.

Evan‘s wife Ashlee Simpon as well as her sister Jessica were also in attendance.

During the celebration, Diana was rumored to have taken the stage along with a performance by Evan.

Ross and Kimberly are parents to one-year-old Leif and are currently expecting their second child.

Congratulations Ross and Kimberly!
Just Jared on Facebook
diana ross son ties the knot 01
diana ross son ties the knot 02
diana ross son ties the knot 03
diana ross son ties the knot 04
diana ross son ties the knot 05
diana ross son ties the knot 06
diana ross son ties the knot 07
diana ross son ties the knot 08
diana ross son ties the knot 09

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Diana Ross, Ross Naess

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop