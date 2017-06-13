Diddy Beats Out Beyonce on Forbes' Highest-Paid Entertainers List 2017

Diddy has taken the top spot on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid entertainers!

The 47-year-old musician and entrepreneur brought in $130 million last year, thanks to the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his partnership with Ciroc vodka and the partial sale of his Sean John clothing line.

Diddy made the list just above Beyonce, who brought in $105 million from her Formation World Tour and the release of her Lemonade album.

Author J.K. Rowling returned to the list at $95 million, followed by Drake who made $94 million.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo with $93 million.

To see all the celebrities who made the list, head to Forbes.com.