Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Katy Perry recently ranked three of her ex-lovers in the bedroom, and one of them, Diplo, is responding on Twitter.

The 32-year-old entertainer ranked Diplo, Orlando Bloom, and John Mayer. Diplo was ranked third of the three, while John was ranked the best.

Katy dated Diplo for a couple months in 2014, John on and off for three years until late 2015, and Orlando for about 10 months until earlier this year.

Diplo took to Twitter to respond…

Click inside to see Diplo’s response upon hearing the rating…