Top Stories
Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 12:40 pm

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Katy Perry recently ranked three of her ex-lovers in the bedroom, and one of them, Diplo, is responding on Twitter.

The 32-year-old entertainer ranked Diplo, Orlando Bloom, and John Mayer. Diplo was ranked third of the three, while John was ranked the best.

Katy dated Diplo for a couple months in 2014, John on and off for three years until late 2015, and Orlando for about 10 months until earlier this year.

Diplo took to Twitter to respond…

Click inside to see Diplo’s response upon hearing the rating…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diplo, Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter