Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q Couple Up for Romantic Dinner

Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q looked picture-perfect on their date night!

The 55-year-old American Horror Story actor and the 38-year-old Nikita actress dressed their best while having dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Sunday (June 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The duo just got back from a trip to Kenya where they were helping to save elephants.

“Protecting these beautiful beings from the evil of the world,” Dylan shared on Instagram. “Please Help @dswt.”

“Daily Milking,” Maggie captioned the video below on her own Instagram. “It is an incredible amount of work taking orphans in and raising them as close to the way their mothers would have. @dswt takes this task on with your help. … #adoptanorphan #dswt #stoppoachingnow #handsofftheirelephants #heyjambojambo.”