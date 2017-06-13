Elle Macpherson & Husband Jeffrey Soffer Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Elle Macpherson and her husband, billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer, have split after four years of marriage.

The 53-year-old Australian supermodel and her husband wed back in July of 2013 at an intimate ceremony at the Laucala Resort in Fiji.

“Jeff and Elle have split,” a source close to Jeffrey told People. No official statement has been made at this time and it’s unclear if they’re filing for divorce.

Elle was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon and has two sons from her previous relationship with Arpad Busson.