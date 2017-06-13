Top Stories
Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 9:30 am

Elle Macpherson & Husband Jeffrey Soffer Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Elle Macpherson & Husband Jeffrey Soffer Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Elle Macpherson and her husband, billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer, have split after four years of marriage.

The 53-year-old Australian supermodel and her husband wed back in July of 2013 at an intimate ceremony at the Laucala Resort in Fiji.

“Jeff and Elle have split,” a source close to Jeffrey told People. No official statement has been made at this time and it’s unclear if they’re filing for divorce.

Elle was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon and has two sons from her previous relationship with Arpad Busson.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elle Macpherson, Jeffrey Soffer, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Johnny Depp didn't have crazy demands while dining at a restaurant - Gossip Cop