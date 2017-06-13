Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 12:58 pm

Ellen Page & Diego Luna Play With Death in 'Flatliners' Trailer - Watch Now!

Ellen Page & Diego Luna Play With Death in 'Flatliners' Trailer - Watch Now!

Flatliners is getting a terrifying remake starring Ellen Page and Diego Luna.

The new version of the 1990 film also stars Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons, as a group of med students who begin a heart-stopping experiment.

In the daring and dangerous experiment, the students stop their hearts to discover what lies in the afterlife. But things quickly take a turn when they become haunted by the sins of their past, spurred on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

Original cast members Kevin Bacon, Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland are said to make an appearance in the reboot.

Flatliners is set to hit theaters on September 29th.

Watch the entire trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Diego Luna, Ellen Page, Kiersey Clemons, Nina Dobrev, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter
  • BeautifulSupreme

    Really Hollywood? Another remake?