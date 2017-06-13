Ellen Page & Diego Luna Play With Death in 'Flatliners' Trailer - Watch Now!

Flatliners is getting a terrifying remake starring Ellen Page and Diego Luna.

The new version of the 1990 film also stars Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons, as a group of med students who begin a heart-stopping experiment.

In the daring and dangerous experiment, the students stop their hearts to discover what lies in the afterlife. But things quickly take a turn when they become haunted by the sins of their past, spurred on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

Original cast members Kevin Bacon, Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland are said to make an appearance in the reboot.

Flatliners is set to hit theaters on September 29th.

Watch the entire trailer below…