Erin Andrews Discusses Her Cancer Diagnosis & Finding Out She Was Cancer-Free

Erin Andrews shows off her unbelievable bikini body on the cover of Health magazine’s July/August 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 39-year-old TV personality had to share:

On her cancer diagnosis: “Working with a bunch of men, I didn’t wanna be like, ‘Sooo, they think I have cervical cancer,’ and they’d be like, ‘Where’s your cervix?’ But I’d also come off this huge trial that was kind of the focus of the summer, and I don’t want to be the girl that always has the problems at the table—‘And now I have cancer!’ I also think that I didn’t want to believe it was that big a deal, so we kept it quiet. But the wait was horrible.”

On getting through her diagnosis: “I did my first surgery on a Tuesday because I had Dancing on Monday, and I was doing a sit-down interview on Friday in Green Bay, so I had to take a red-eye on Thursday. And literally an hour before I needed to be in the car, we got the call from my doctor that the margins were not clear and she was recommending a hysterectomy…. Then we made the decision to do another surgery—and then if that surgery didn’t work, we were probably dealing with, ‘What’s the next step? Is it gonna be radiation? Am I gonna get a hysterectomy?’…. At Dancing with the Stars that Monday, I was in my dressing room when the phone rang and [the doctor] said, ‘You’re good. We got it.’ I was like, ’Oh my God,’ crying—while trying on a ballroom dress.”

On having her eggs frozen: “I had actually frozen my eggs before all this a couple of years back, just because it was all the rage. But it definitely took a serious turn for us. I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re gonna have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back.”

For more from Erin, visit Health.com.