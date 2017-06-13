Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 1:35 pm

Erin Andrews Discusses Her Cancer Diagnosis & Finding Out She Was Cancer-Free

Erin Andrews Discusses Her Cancer Diagnosis & Finding Out She Was Cancer-Free

Erin Andrews shows off her unbelievable bikini body on the cover of Health magazine’s July/August 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 39-year-old TV personality had to share:

On her cancer diagnosis: “Working with a bunch of men, I didn’t wanna be like, ‘Sooo, they think I have cervical cancer,’ and they’d be like, ‘Where’s your cervix?’ But I’d also come off this huge trial that was kind of the focus of the summer, and I don’t want to be the girl that always has the problems at the table—‘And now I have cancer!’ I also think that I didn’t want to believe it was that big a deal, so we kept it quiet. But the wait was horrible.”

On getting through her diagnosis: “I did my first surgery on a Tuesday because I had Dancing on Monday, and I was doing a sit-down interview on Friday in Green Bay, so I had to take a red-eye on Thursday. And literally an hour before I needed to be in the car, we got the call from my doctor that the margins were not clear and she was recommending a hysterectomy…. Then we made the decision to do another surgery—and then if that surgery didn’t work, we were probably dealing with, ‘What’s the next step? Is it gonna be radiation? Am I gonna get a hysterectomy?’…. At Dancing with the Stars that Monday, I was in my dressing room when the phone rang and [the doctor] said, ‘You’re good. We got it.’ I was like, ’Oh my God,’ crying—while trying on a ballroom dress.”

On having her eggs frozen: “I had actually frozen my eggs before all this a couple of years back, just because it was all the rage. But it definitely took a serious turn for us. I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re gonna have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back.”

For more from Erin, visit Health.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
erin andrews health magazine 01
erin andrews health magazine 02
erin andrews health magazine 03

Posted to: Bikini, Erin Andrews, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter