Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 7:39 pm

Gigi Hadid Gets Animated For Her Vogue Eyewear Collection!

Gigi Hadid Gets Animated For Her Vogue Eyewear Collection!

Gigi Hadid kept it casual for a day out in the Big Apple!

The 21-year-old model was spotted running errands on Monday (June 12) in New York City.

Gigi was rocking some super cute striped pants that featured an embroidered giraffe at the bottom of the pant leg.

The following day, Gigi took to her Instagram to share an illustration sporting a pair of sunglasses from her Vogue Eyewear collection.

“love this illustration of style VO408 from my @vogueeyewear collection #GigiForVogueEyewear,” Gigi captioned the image.

Check out the amazing illustration, by Lyubomir Dochev, below…

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Photos: AKM/GSI
