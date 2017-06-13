Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 10:35 pm

Gisele Bundchen Looks Pretty in Stripes as She Lands in Brazil

Gisele Bundchen Looks Pretty in Stripes as She Lands in Brazil

Gisele Bundchen is guided by security as she makes her way through an airport on Tuesday (June 13) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 36-year-old supermodel looked pretty in stripes and jeans as she went makeup-free as she landed in Brazil from her flight out of Boston.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gisele Bundchen

Gisele was joined by a few assistants as they rolled her luggage through the airport for her.

Earlier this week, the first pics of Gisele starring in Loewe‘s new Fall/Winter 2017 campaign were released – and she looked gorgeous!
Just Jared on Facebook
gisele bundchen arrives in style in brazil01
gisele bundchen arrives in style in brazil02
gisele bundchen arrives in style in brazil03
gisele bundchen arrives in style in brazil04
gisele bundchen arrives in style in brazil05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter