Gisele Bundchen Looks Pretty in Stripes as She Lands in Brazil

Gisele Bundchen is guided by security as she makes her way through an airport on Tuesday (June 13) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 36-year-old supermodel looked pretty in stripes and jeans as she went makeup-free as she landed in Brazil from her flight out of Boston.

Gisele was joined by a few assistants as they rolled her luggage through the airport for her.

Earlier this week, the first pics of Gisele starring in Loewe‘s new Fall/Winter 2017 campaign were released – and she looked gorgeous!