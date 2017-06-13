Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 2:25 pm

Golden State Warriors Respond to Rumors About White House Visit After Championship Win

Golden State Warriors Respond to Rumors About White House Visit After Championship Win

The Golden State Warriors are responding to rumors that they’ve already declined a visit to the White House after winning the 2017 NBA Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team responded in a statement (via Sports Illustrated), “Today is about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions, when and if necessary.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been outspoken about Donald Trump in the past. Several other members of the Warriors team have also spoken out about Trump‘s politics.

Championship sports teams often visit the White House. In the past year, the Patriots visited Trump‘s White House, with the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Cavaliers visiting with President Obama after their wins.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Golden State Warriors

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter