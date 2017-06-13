Golden State Warriors Respond to Rumors About White House Visit After Championship Win

The Golden State Warriors are responding to rumors that they’ve already declined a visit to the White House after winning the 2017 NBA Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team responded in a statement (via Sports Illustrated), “Today is about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions, when and if necessary.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been outspoken about Donald Trump in the past. Several other members of the Warriors team have also spoken out about Trump‘s politics.

Championship sports teams often visit the White House. In the past year, the Patriots visited Trump‘s White House, with the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Cavaliers visiting with President Obama after their wins.