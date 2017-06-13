Top Stories
Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 11:01 am

Gwyneth Paltrow & Jessica Alba Buddy Up At Planet of the Apps Launch!

Gwyneth Paltrow & Jessica Alba Buddy Up At Planet of the Apps Launch!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba were all smiles while posing for photographs at Apple Music’s Planet of the Apps Launch Party held at Soho House on Monday (June 12) in West Hollywood.

The 44-year-old Goop founder and the 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur were joined at the event by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, businessman Gary Vaynerchuk, and Zane Lowe.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

Both of the ladies are featured on the program as mentors, along with will.i.am and Gary.

“Loved having my homegirls support me tonight @planetoftheapps launch party! #planetoftheapps,” Jessica captioned with her Instagram post.


@planetoftheapps party with my loves @jessicaalba and @iamwill. Thank you @applemusic 😍

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Galvan silk coat, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Kate Spade New York earrings.
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 01
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 02
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 03
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 04
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 05
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 06
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 07
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 08
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 09
gwyneth paltrow jessica alba buddy up at planet of the apps launch 10

Credit: Charley Gallay; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gary Vaynerchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, will i am, Zane Lowe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Johnny Depp didn't have crazy demands while dining at a restaurant - Gossip Cop