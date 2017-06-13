Gwyneth Paltrow & Jessica Alba Buddy Up At Planet of the Apps Launch!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba were all smiles while posing for photographs at Apple Music’s Planet of the Apps Launch Party held at Soho House on Monday (June 12) in West Hollywood.

The 44-year-old Goop founder and the 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur were joined at the event by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, businessman Gary Vaynerchuk, and Zane Lowe.

Both of the ladies are featured on the program as mentors, along with will.i.am and Gary.

“Loved having my homegirls support me tonight @planetoftheapps launch party! #planetoftheapps,” Jessica captioned with her Instagram post.



@planetoftheapps party with my loves @jessicaalba and @iamwill. Thank you @applemusic 😍 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Galvan silk coat, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Kate Spade New York earrings.