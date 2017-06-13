Holland Roden, Zelda Williams & Ireland Baldwin Step Out at 'Max Mara's Women in Film Party

Holland Roden and Ireland Baldwin looked pretty in print at Max Mara’s 2017 Women in Film celebration!

The ladies stepped out at the annual event on Monday night (June 12) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

They were also joined at the party by Zelda Williams, Poppy Delevingne, Rose McIver and Kat Graham.

Other atendees included Harley Quinn Smith, Peyton List, Larsen Thompson, Olivia Holt, Katherine McNamara, Connor Franta and Amanda Steele.

During the event, Zoey Deutch was honored with the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

