Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 4:12 pm

Holland Roden, Zelda Williams & Ireland Baldwin Step Out at 'Max Mara's Women in Film Party

Holland Roden, Zelda Williams & Ireland Baldwin Step Out at 'Max Mara's Women in Film Party

Holland Roden and Ireland Baldwin looked pretty in print at Max Mara’s 2017 Women in Film celebration!

The ladies stepped out at the annual event on Monday night (June 12) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

They were also joined at the party by Zelda Williams, Poppy Delevingne, Rose McIver and Kat Graham.

Other atendees included Harley Quinn Smith, Peyton List, Larsen Thompson, Olivia Holt, Katherine McNamara, Connor Franta and Amanda Steele.

During the event, Zoey Deutch was honored with the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

20+ pictures inside from the Max Mara’s Women in Film party…
Just Jared on Facebook
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 01
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 02
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 03
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 04
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 05
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 06
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 07
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 08
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 09
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 10
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 11
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 12
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 13
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 14
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 15
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 16
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 17
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 18
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 19
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 20
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 21
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 22
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 23
holland roden ireland baldwin max mara women in film party 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: amanda steele, Connor Franta, Harley Quinn Smith, Holland Roden, Ireland Baldwin, Kat Graham, Katherine McNamara, Larsen Thompson, Olivia Holt, Peyton List, Poppy Delevingne, Rose McIver, Zelda Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter