Identical Twins' Magic Act on 'America's Got Talent' is So Inventive - Watch Now!

There are always magicians appearing on America’s Got Talent, but you’ve never seen magic acts quite like identical twins Tony and Jordan!

The French natives wowed the judges with their act, which utilized a large screen that made things comes to life, magically of course.

Only one of the twins appeared on stage before the audition, so it was a surprise to everyone when the second twin popped out from behind the screen! At the end of the act, the magicians’ assistant turned out to be an identical twin as well.



Tony and Jordan: Identical Twins Dazzle With Magic – America’s Got Talent 2017