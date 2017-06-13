Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 11:03 pm

Jabbawockeez Auditions for 'World of Dance' (Video)

Jabbawockeez Auditions for 'World of Dance' (Video)

Jabbawockeez, one of the best known dance crews in the world, auditioned for World of Dance on the latest episode and the obviously got through to the next round!

The group won the first season of America’s Best Dance Crew back in 2008 and earned a space on the Las Vegas strip with a residency in 2010. They are currently appearing at the MGM Grand.

Recently, Jabbawockeez appeared in a season two episode of Master of None on Netflix.

Now, the group is competing on World of Dance, where they will be judged by Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo.


World of Dance – Jabbawockeez: Qualifiers
