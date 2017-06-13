Jaden Smith Shows His Support For K-Pop Group!

Jaden Smith had a day out in the Big Apple!

The 18-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith was spotted out and about on Monday afternoon (July 12) in New York City.

Jaden showed off his new short blonde locks and stopped to take photos with a few fans.

The day before, Jaden took to his Twitter to share some music he had been listening to - K-pop band G-Dragon.

Jaden showed his support for the band by sharing a screen grab of the group's new album Kwon Ji Yong.

This isn't Jaden's first time showing his appreciation for the band and he has even said he plans to release his own K-pop single in the near future!