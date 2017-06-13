Jessica Chastain Confirms Marriage, Slams Paparazzi for Helicopter Photos During Ceremony

Jessica Chastain has confirmed that she is “off the market” after tying the knot with new husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo over the weekend!

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress took to Twitter to slam paparazzi who flew helicopters over the ceremony and snapped photos during the intimate moment.

“Did you hear? I’m off the market 😉 Gianluca & I got married! We wanted privacy & aren’t selling photos but Ill post something in the future,” Jessica tweeted. She also added another statement.

“Thank you for all the sweet comments about my wedding. I love you and it was a beautiful day. I am going to ask you to please stop sharing the photos. Helicopters disregarded a no-fly zone and took those pics during the ceremony,” Jessica wrote. “Every time I see them I’m reminded of the insensitivity of that moment. I promise that I will share pics with you in the future, but I would prefer to share photos that celebrate love, not intrusion. I’m off social media for a few weeks. Much love and happiness to all of you.”

JustJared.com will not be sharing any of the photos taken by helicopter photographers.