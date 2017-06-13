Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017

Joe Alwyn Joins 'Mary Queen of Scots' with Margot Robbie!

Joe Alwyn Joins 'Mary Queen of Scots' with Margot Robbie!

Joe Alwyn is set to star alongside Margot Robbie in the upcoming movie Mary Queen of Scots!

The 26-year-old British actor, who is currently making headlines for dating Taylor Swift, is set to play Dudley, the counselor and lover of Queen Elizabeth I (Robbie).

The film “centers on Mary (Saoirse Ronan), who, as a child, was taken to France and betrothed to the French King’s eldest son Francis. But her marriage is short lived when Francis dies a year after being crowned and Mary returns to Scotland in an attempt to regain favor with her cousin, Queen Elizabeth,” according to THR.

Joe is best known for his work as the title character in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, his first on-screen role.
