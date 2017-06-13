Josh Brolin Channels His 'Goonies' Character 30 Years Later

Josh Brolin‘s Goonie‘s character is all grown up!

The 49-year-old actor channeled his character Brand Walsh for an 80′s themed party over the weekend and it was amazing!

Josh took to his Instagram to share how his costume turned out.

“80′s themed birthday for my buddy @wsparris1 given by his lovely wife @bamkambam. I didn’t know what to dress as (Henry Rollins? Boy George? A gremlin?) then my wife said, ‘I got you covered.’ #embraceyourpast #gooniesneversaydie #chologoonie,” he captioned the image.

Just a few days earlier, Josh had reminisced on the film, which was released in 1985.

“There comes a time in your life when you look back on that life and you think “No shit, that happened?!?” This is one of those moments. I’m old enough now that this memory is one of pure bliss. Pure gold,” Josh wrote.

Check out the Josh‘s costume in the pic below…