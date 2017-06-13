Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 11:54 pm

Kate McKinnon Celebrates Her 'Elle' Cover at Women in Comedy Event

Kate McKinnon Celebrates Her 'Elle' Cover at Women in Comedy Event

Kate McKinnon recreates her new Elle Magazine cover as she arrives at the Elle Hosts Women in Comedy event on Tuesday night (June 13) at the Public Arts in New York City.

The 33-year-old Saturday Night Live actress was joined at the event by her Rough Night producer Paul W. Downs.

Fellow funny ladies who were honored at the event included Whitney Cummings, Julie Klausner, Alysia Reiner, Genevieve Angelson, Betty Gilpin, Jamie Lee, and Valorie Curry.

