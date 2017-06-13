Kate McKinnon Makes Epic Talk Show Entrance, Dances for 35 Seconds - Watch Now!

Kate McKinnon had the most epic entrance to a talk show on Tuesday (June 13) while making an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The 33-year-old SNL star took 35 seconds to make her way from backstage through the audience to her seat next to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In the process she danced, high fived audience members, kicked off her shoes, and more.

Kate went on the show to promote her new film Rough Night, in theaters on Friday!

