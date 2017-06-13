Kate McKinnon Wasn't a Newspaper Person Until She Worked for 'SNL'

Rough Night‘s Kate McKinnon goes all natural on the cover of Elle magazine’s June 2017 issue.

The 33-year-old actress and comedian spoke with Tina Fey for her interview! Here’s what she had to share…

On coming up with her famous impressions (she does Kellyanne Conway, Ellen DeGeneres, Hillary Clinton and more): “It’s much easier for me to do an impression of someone real, because you and the audience begin with a baseline understanding of this person’s life. And then if you subvert that in any way, it’s a little comedy surprise. That does the bulk of the work for you.”

On politics: I wasn’t a newspaper person until I got hired [at SNL]. You have to get ideas from somewhere, and when the election began, I began reading [the New York Times]. Now it’s an everyday thing. When we’re off, I try not to do it as much because you want to have a moment of joy.

FYI: Kate is wearing Versace on the cover.

