Top Stories
Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 5:30 am

Katharine McPhee Continues 'Lost Wife of Robert Durst' Filming in Vancouver

Katharine McPhee Continues 'Lost Wife of Robert Durst' Filming in Vancouver

Katharine McPhee is hard at work on her upcoming film The Lost Wife of Robert Durst!

The 33-year-old actress rocked purple pants and a knitted top while on set on Sunday (June 11) in Vancouver, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

On Saturday, Katharine was spotted in plaid pants, a brown jacket, and wedges as she carried some textbooks.

Katharine started filming for the TV movie last month.

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst is based on Matt Birkbeck’s book “A Deadly Secret: The Bizarre and Chilling Story of Robert Durst.” Here’s the synopsis: “Young and wide-eyed, Kathie (Katharine) falls in love with charming yet quirky real estate scion Robert Durst, only to find their marriage turning stranger, darker and more disturbing as time passes.”

Katharine also visited Brandywine Falls Provincial Park over the weekend. Check out her Instagram photo below!
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee continues filming lost wife of robert durst in vancouver 01
katharine mcphee continues filming lost wife of robert durst in vancouver 02
katharine mcphee continues filming lost wife of robert durst in vancouver 03
katharine mcphee continues filming lost wife of robert durst in vancouver 04
katharine mcphee continues filming lost wife of robert durst in vancouver 05
katharine mcphee continues filming lost wife of robert durst in vancouver 06
katharine mcphee continues filming lost wife of robert durst in vancouver 07
katharine mcphee continues filming lost wife of robert durst in vancouver 08

Photos: BackGrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Johnny Depp didn't have crazy demands while dining at a restaurant - Gossip Cop