Katharine McPhee Continues 'Lost Wife of Robert Durst' Filming in Vancouver

Katharine McPhee is hard at work on her upcoming film The Lost Wife of Robert Durst!

The 33-year-old actress rocked purple pants and a knitted top while on set on Sunday (June 11) in Vancouver, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

On Saturday, Katharine was spotted in plaid pants, a brown jacket, and wedges as she carried some textbooks.

Katharine started filming for the TV movie last month.

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst is based on Matt Birkbeck’s book “A Deadly Secret: The Bizarre and Chilling Story of Robert Durst.” Here’s the synopsis: “Young and wide-eyed, Kathie (Katharine) falls in love with charming yet quirky real estate scion Robert Durst, only to find their marriage turning stranger, darker and more disturbing as time passes.”

Katharine also visited Brandywine Falls Provincial Park over the weekend. Check out her Instagram photo below!