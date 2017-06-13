Kerry Washington Opens Up About Working with Domestic Abuse Survivors

Kerry Washington is opening up about her work with the Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse program.

The 40-year-old actress attended the 2017 Forbes Women’s Summit on Tuesday afternoon (June 13) in New York City where she revealed the reason why she decided the join the program which raises funds for survivors of domestic violence.

“One woman took cash and would roll it up in tampon tubes because she knew that was the only place her husband wouldn’t look until she could save enough money to escape,” Kerry said. “She had the tools to change her life.”

Kerry designed a handbag for Purple Purse where the proceeds of the sales will going to helping survivors save money, build credit, and find financial freedom from abusers.

“Abuse is generational, and for her to be able to make that change in her own life means that her children will be able to live free of abuse,” Kerry said.

