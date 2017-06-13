Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Couple Up In Paris!

Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 5:18 pm

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are an international couple!

The 27-year-old actress and 27-year-old model were spotted walking hand-in-hand while arriving at Charles de Gaulle Aiport on Tuesday (June 13) in Paris, France.

The duo sported similar rocker looks, including some super cool biker jackets.

Kristen and Stella, who have been dating for several months, were last spotted spending time together in LA last week.

Kristen stepped out to support Stella while she walked in the recent Moschino fashion show!

We’re so glad to see that these two are still going strong!

