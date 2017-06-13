Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Get Matching Butterfly Tattoos

Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 11:58 am

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just took their relationship to the next level – with permanent ink!

The 19-year-old reality star and 25-year-old musician got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles, which they showed off on Snapchat.

Fans are speculating the insect ink refers to Travis‘ recent track “Butterfly Effect,” which is rumored to be about Kylie.

The cute couple started dating back in April when they were spotted holding hands and walking around Coachella together.

See Kylie and Travis‘ matching tats below!
