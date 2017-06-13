Kylie Jenner Wants a Boyfriend Who's Totally Obsessed With Her!

Kylie Jenner wants a boyfriend who’s totally into her!

The 19-year-old reality star gave a little insight to her love life during a new trailer for her upcoming show Life of Kylie.

“I hope the person I’m dating is obsessed with me,” Kylie can be heard saying in the teaser.

She added, “I don’t want to look back and regret not being a teenager. I’m just really living my life.”

Kylie split from her longtime boyfriend Tyga back in April and is currently rumored to be dating rapper Travis Scott.

Check all that Kylie had to say in the entire trailer below…