Leslie Jones, Demi Moore & Demetrius Shipp Jr. Play Charades On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Leslie Jones and Demi Moore made an appearance on last night’s (June 12) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and participated in a hilarious round of Charades!

The 49-year-old SNL comedian teamed up with Demetrius Shipp Jr. and the 54-year-old Rough Night star joined forces with Jimmy as they faced off – Watch below!

Leslie talked about hosting the upcoming 2017 Bet Awards on June 25th, and Demetrius promoted his breakout role in All Eyez On Me, which hits theaters on Friday (June 16).



