Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 9:30 pm

Lindsay Lohan Stuns at British Asian Trust's Ramadan Event

Lindsay Lohan attends the British Asian Trust’s Annual Iftar Ramadan event on Tuesday night (June 13) at the Savoy Hotel in London, England.

The 30-year-old actress looked stunning in a Porcelain-print gown as she attended the event to raise funds for humanitarian work across South Asia.

The day before, Lindsay announced that she has joined the upcoming season of the British TV series Sick Note alongside Rupert Grint.

