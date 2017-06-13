Lindsay Lohan Stuns at British Asian Trust's Ramadan Event

Lindsay Lohan attends the British Asian Trust’s Annual Iftar Ramadan event on Tuesday night (June 13) at the Savoy Hotel in London, England.

The 30-year-old actress looked stunning in a Porcelain-print gown as she attended the event to raise funds for humanitarian work across South Asia.

The day before, Lindsay announced that she has joined the upcoming season of the British TV series Sick Note alongside Rupert Grint.

