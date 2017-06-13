Mandy Moore Felt 'Incredibly Lucky' To Have Claire Holt As Co-Star In '47 Meters Down'!

Mandy Moore has got nothing but love for her 47 Meters Down co-star Claire Holt!

“I feel so incredibly lucky that I got to make this film with her,” the 33-year-old actress expressed (via ET) while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of her 47 Meters Down held at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday (June 12) in Westwood, Calif.

“She’s just a beacon of light and goodness, and she had my back and I tried to have her back and I feel like we were able to get through this experience because we had one another,” Mandy added.

Mandy was joined at the premiere by Claire, 29, and their co-stars Chris Johnson, Santiago Segura and Matthew Modine, as well as Tanya Mityushina, Luke Hemsworth, Kara Del Toro and Karina Smirnoff.



Striiiking a pose in tonight's lewk for the #47metersdown premiere. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

FYI: Mandy is wearing a Galvan London dress, Edie Parker clutch, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Claire is wearing jewelry by Alezan.