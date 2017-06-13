Megyn Kelly No Longer Hosting Sandy Hook Benefit Over Alex Jones Interview

Megyn Kelly is facing tons of backlash just weeks after joining NBC after choosing to interview Sandy Hook hoaxer Alex Jones on her show.

As a result, the 46-year-old TV host will no longer be hosting Sandy Hook benefit Promise Champions Gala in Washington D.C. on June 14. Sandy Hook Promise helps to prevent gun violence and was created after the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012.

“This decision was spurred by NBC’s planned broadcast of Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who believes the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT, was a hoax,” the Sandy Hook Promise organization said in a statement (via Us Weekly).

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host. It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview,” Nicole Hockley, who lost her six-year-old son Dylan in the tragedy, said in a statement. Nicole is one of the co-founders of Sandy Hook Promise.

Megyn has not yet publicly addressed the backlash.