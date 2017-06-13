Top Stories
Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 9:08 am

Megyn Kelly No Longer Hosting Sandy Hook Benefit Over Alex Jones Interview

Megyn Kelly No Longer Hosting Sandy Hook Benefit Over Alex Jones Interview

Megyn Kelly is facing tons of backlash just weeks after joining NBC after choosing to interview Sandy Hook hoaxer Alex Jones on her show.

As a result, the 46-year-old TV host will no longer be hosting Sandy Hook benefit Promise Champions Gala in Washington D.C. on June 14. Sandy Hook Promise helps to prevent gun violence and was created after the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012.

“This decision was spurred by NBC’s planned broadcast of Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who believes the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT, was a hoax,” the Sandy Hook Promise organization said in a statement (via Us Weekly).

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host. It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview,” Nicole Hockley, who lost her six-year-old son Dylan in the tragedy, said in a statement. Nicole is one of the co-founders of Sandy Hook Promise.

Megyn has not yet publicly addressed the backlash.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Megyn Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Johnny Depp didn't have crazy demands while dining at a restaurant - Gossip Cop