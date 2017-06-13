Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 4:37 pm

Michelle Monaghan Returns for 'Mission: Impossible 6'

Michelle Monaghan Returns for 'Mission: Impossible 6'

Michelle Monaghan is returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise!

“Mission accepted. So thrilled to be reuniting w/ @TomCruise for #MI6! Can’t wait to show you guys more of Julia’s story 💥 #missionimpossible,” Michelle tweeted about the news of joining the sixth installment of Mission: Impossible.

Previously, Michelle‘s character appeared in both Mission: Impossible III and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Alec Baldwin and Angela Bassett are also starring in Mission: Impossible 6. Plot details have not been released, and the movie has a release date of July 27, 2018.
