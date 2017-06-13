Oprah Winfrey Throws a 'Wonder Woman' Party at Her House!

It looks like Oprah Winfrey is one of the biggest fans of Wonder Woman!

The legendary talk show host is hosting a party for 28 ten-year-olds at her home and she has everything from Wonder Woman crowns and cuffs to popcorn buckets and sandals.

Oprah took to Twitter to share a photo of her and her dog Sadie wearing the crowns and she also shared a bunch of videos on Instagram.

Watch Oprah put the awesome Wonder Woman replica on top of a cake in the video below!

