Pregnant Julia Stiles Cradles Baby Bump at TV Launch Event!

Julia Stiles is all smiles on the red carpet at the launch of her new television drama Riviera on Tuesday (June 13) at Halcyon Gallery in London, England.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with fiance Preston J. Cook, cradled her baby bump on the carpet.

Julia was joined at the event by co-star Adrian Lester. Earlier in the day she wore a different dress for a stop at ITV Studios for an interview.

FYI: Julia is wearing a Yumi Kim dress at the interview.