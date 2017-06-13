Public Theater's 'Julius Caesar' Gets Star Support After Delta & Bank of America Pull Sponsorship!

Cobie Smulders and her hubby Taran Killam stepped out to show their support for The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of the play Julius Caesar held at Delacorte Theater on Monday (June 12) in New York City.

It was recently announced that Delta and Bank of America have both pulled their sponsorship money from the classic play, which has been re-imagined in this new contemporary staging with Caesar being a character who resembles current President Donald Trump.

Andrew Rannells, Amber Tamblyn, Ben Foster, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, Ari Graynor and Corey Stoll also were in attendance.

Before the play, The Public Theater’s artistic direct Oskar Eustis took to the stage to address the controversy: “The Public’s mission is to say that the culture belongs to everybody, needs to belong to everybody,” Eustis said. “To say that art has something to say about the great civic issues of our time, and to say that like drama, democracy depends on the conflict of different points of view. Nobody owns the truth—we all own the culture.”