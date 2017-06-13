Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 2:20 pm

Public Theater's 'Julius Caesar' Gets Star Support After Delta & Bank of America Pull Sponsorship!

Public Theater's 'Julius Caesar' Gets Star Support After Delta & Bank of America Pull Sponsorship!

Cobie Smulders and her hubby Taran Killam stepped out to show their support for The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of the play Julius Caesar held at Delacorte Theater on Monday (June 12) in New York City.

It was recently announced that Delta and Bank of America have both pulled their sponsorship money from the classic play, which has been re-imagined in this new contemporary staging with Caesar being a character who resembles current President Donald Trump.

Andrew Rannells, Amber Tamblyn, Ben Foster, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, Ari Graynor and Corey Stoll also were in attendance.

Before the play, The Public Theater’s artistic direct Oskar Eustis took to the stage to address the controversy: “The Public’s mission is to say that the culture belongs to everybody, needs to belong to everybody,” Eustis said. “To say that art has something to say about the great civic issues of our time, and to say that like drama, democracy depends on the conflict of different points of view. Nobody owns the truth—we all own the culture.”
Just Jared on Facebook
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 01
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 02
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 03
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 04
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 05
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 06
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 07
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 08
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 09
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 10
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 11
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 12
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 13
public theaters julius caesar gets star support after delta bank of america pull 14

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Amber Tamblyn, Andrew Rannells, Ari Graynor, Ben Foster, Cobie Smulders, Corey Stoll, Hilaria Baldwin, Taran Killam

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter