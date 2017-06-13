Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 8:07 pm

Revenge's Nick Wechsler Bares Muscles in Hot Airport Photos!

Revenge's Nick Wechsler Bares Muscles in Hot Airport Photos!

It has been a couple years since Revenge ended and Nick Wechsler is still looking super hot!

The 38-year-old actor, who played Jack Porter on the ABC series, was seen putting his buff muscles on display at LAX Airport on Monday (June 12) in Los Angeles.

Nick was arriving back in town after attending the 2017 ATX TV Festival in Texas, where he participated in the Suits script reading. “Miss you already, @ATXFestival,” he tweeted after leaving the event.

Most recently, Nick was seen in a recurring arc on NBC’s Chicago PD.
Photos: BackGrid USA
