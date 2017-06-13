Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 3:08 pm

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Scarlett Johansson made good on her promise and brought Geraldine Dodd, the 72-year-old grandmother who bared a striking resemblance to the actress, to the Rough Night premiere in New York City on Monday (June 12).

If you don’t remember, back in April, a photo of Geraldine from years ago went viral because she used to look exactly like Scarlett! Scarlett later invited Geraldine to the premiere – and it happened!

The pair looked so happy together on the red carpet and held matching clutches that read “Hello, my name is Scarlett,” and “Hello, my name is Geraldine.”

See the photos of the pair together…
