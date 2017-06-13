Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 5:50 pm

Selena Gomez Looks Chic in All White for Her Studio Stop

Selena Gomez Looks Chic in All White for Her Studio Stop

Selena Gomez is all smiles while heading into her car after a stop at Sony Studios on Tuesday (June 13) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old actress and singer was dressed in an all-white outfit and joined by two gal pals.

Selena recently took to her Instagram account to make sure her fans know how much they mean to her. “My heart will forever and always be with people. There’s never enough I could do to thank you but more importantly show you that YOU matter and are beyond watched over,” she wrote.
