Sports Stars Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee Bare Beach Bodies, Flaunt PDA in Italy!

NBA star David Lee and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki share a sweet kiss while going for a swim in the pool on Tuesday (June 13) in Porto Cervo, Italy.

The 34-year-old San Antonio Spurs player and the 26-year-old Danish tennis star are recharging on their romantic getaway this week!

Caroline lost in the quarter-finals of the French Open last week and David‘s team lost in the quarter-finals of the NBA playoffs recently.

The new couple just made their relationship Instagram official. “Having the best time with my love! #Sardinia,” Caroline captioned the below photo.

