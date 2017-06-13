The Weeknd Announces New 'Starboy: Legend of the Fall' Tour Dates - Full List!

The Weeknd has announced new tour dates for his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour!

The 27-year-old entertainer has been on the road since February and just announced phase two of the tour, hitting more cities in the US and across the world.

The Weeknd‘s tour is in support of his hit album Starboy, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 several months ago. The Weeknd‘s girlfriend Selena Gomez has been supporting him during several stops on the tour!

Click inside to see the full list of tour dates for The Weeknd’s phase two…

The Weeknd Tour Dates

June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Festival

June 28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

June 30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

July 1 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

July 4 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning

July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

July 9 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

July 13 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

July 14 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

July 15 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival

July 22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

August 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

September 6 – University Park, PA @ TBA

September 9 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

September 12 – Boston, MA @ TBA

September 15 – Washington, DC @ TBA

September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

September 19 – Columbus, OH @ TBA

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TBA

September 24 – St. Paul, MN @ TBA

September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA

September 27 – Lincoln, NE @ TBA

September 29 – Denver, CO @ TBA

October 2 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA

October 5 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA

October 6 – Portland, OR @ TBA

October 8 – Oakland, CA @ TBA

October 11 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA

October 13 – Anaheim, CA @ TBA

October 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ TBA

October 17 – Houston, TX @ TBA

October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ TBA

October 21 – Tulsa, OK @ TBA

October 24 – Miami, FL @ TBA

October 28 – Columbia, SC @ TBA

October 29 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

November 1 – Detroit, MI @ TBA

November 2 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

November 29 – Auckland, NZ @ TBA

December 2 – Sydney, AU @ TBA

December 6 – Brisbane, AU @ TBA

December 8 – Melbourne, AU @ TBA

December 11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA

December 14 – Perth, AU @ TBA