The Weeknd Announces New 'Starboy: Legend of the Fall' Tour Dates - Full List!
The Weeknd has announced new tour dates for his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour!
The 27-year-old entertainer has been on the road since February and just announced phase two of the tour, hitting more cities in the US and across the world.
The Weeknd‘s tour is in support of his hit album Starboy, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 several months ago. The Weeknd‘s girlfriend Selena Gomez has been supporting him during several stops on the tour!
Click inside to see the full list of tour dates for The Weeknd’s phase two…
The Weeknd Tour Dates
June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Wireless Festival
June 28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
June 30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
July 1 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
July 4 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning
July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
July 9 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival
July 13 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival
July 14 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
July 15 – Rathfarnham, IE @ Longitude Festival
July 22 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
August 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
September 6 – University Park, PA @ TBA
September 9 – Toronto, ON @ TBA
September 12 – Boston, MA @ TBA
September 15 – Washington, DC @ TBA
September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA
September 19 – Columbus, OH @ TBA
September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ TBA
September 24 – St. Paul, MN @ TBA
September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA
September 27 – Lincoln, NE @ TBA
September 29 – Denver, CO @ TBA
October 2 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA
October 5 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA
October 6 – Portland, OR @ TBA
October 8 – Oakland, CA @ TBA
October 11 – Sacramento, CA @ TBA
October 13 – Anaheim, CA @ TBA
October 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ TBA
October 17 – Houston, TX @ TBA
October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ TBA
October 21 – Tulsa, OK @ TBA
October 24 – Miami, FL @ TBA
October 28 – Columbia, SC @ TBA
October 29 – Nashville, TN @ TBA
November 1 – Detroit, MI @ TBA
November 2 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
November 29 – Auckland, NZ @ TBA
December 2 – Sydney, AU @ TBA
December 6 – Brisbane, AU @ TBA
December 8 – Melbourne, AU @ TBA
December 11 – Adelaide, AU @ TBA
December 14 – Perth, AU @ TBA