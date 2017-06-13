This 'America's Got Talent' Dancer's Moves Will Put a Smile on Your Face! (Video)

If you’re not in the best mood right now, watch this video of Oscar Hernandez showing off his dance moves on America’s Got Talent to get a smile on your face!

This dancer from Arizona proves that you can never judge a book by its cover because he absolutely slayed the performance despite not looking like an ordinary dancer.

Oscar can do everything from jumps to splits to twerks and he did his routine to the Nicki Minaj song “Anaconda.”

The judges of course gave four yeses and he’s on to the next round!



Oscar Hernandez: Dancer Shows Looks Are Deceiving And Breaks it Down – America’s Got Talent 2017