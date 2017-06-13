Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 6:55 pm

This is When Sofia Richie Realized Her Family Was Famous

This is When Sofia Richie Realized Her Family Was Famous

Sofia Richie rocks a serious ponytail on the new cover of Tings London magazine.

Here’s what the 18-year-old model had to share:

On having a famous family: We would do tons of things in the house and it would be private. Whenever we would just go out in public or to say Disneyland, when I was a kid, and I saw people attack them, and that’s when I sort of realized [it all]. It was crazy and definitely wasn’t normal with all the attention.

On navigating the dating world while being in the public eye: When it comes to dating you want to keep it as private as possible. As something special between you and the other person. You don’t really want other peoples opinions on it – even though it doesn’t matter. I just don’t want to hear it at the end of the day. I try to just be quiet about my dating life.

On the lesson that has been the hardest to learn: Betrayal. Because it’s something that you will never really understand, but you have to accept. To deal with that, I spend time with my family, try not to focus on it, try to forgive them in my heart anyway I can, and just move on.

For more on Sofia, pre-order the mag now at shoptingslondon.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia richie tings magazine cover 01
sofia richie tings magazine cover 02
sofia richie tings magazine cover 03

Photos: Tings London / Dennis Leupold
Posted to: Magazine, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter