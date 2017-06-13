This is When Sofia Richie Realized Her Family Was Famous

Sofia Richie rocks a serious ponytail on the new cover of Tings London magazine.

Here’s what the 18-year-old model had to share:

On having a famous family: We would do tons of things in the house and it would be private. Whenever we would just go out in public or to say Disneyland, when I was a kid, and I saw people attack them, and that’s when I sort of realized [it all]. It was crazy and definitely wasn’t normal with all the attention.

On navigating the dating world while being in the public eye: When it comes to dating you want to keep it as private as possible. As something special between you and the other person. You don’t really want other peoples opinions on it – even though it doesn’t matter. I just don’t want to hear it at the end of the day. I try to just be quiet about my dating life.

On the lesson that has been the hardest to learn: Betrayal. Because it’s something that you will never really understand, but you have to accept. To deal with that, I spend time with my family, try not to focus on it, try to forgive them in my heart anyway I can, and just move on.

