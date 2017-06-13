This Limbo Queen on 'America's Got Talent' Will Blow Your Mind! (Video)

If you thought you were good at doing the limbo, you haven’t seen Shemika Charles because she’s almost definitely better than you!

The America’s Got Talent contestant auditioned for the show by showing off several different limbos, with her hilarious mom as her assistant.

Shemika first did the limbo under a standard low bar. Then she did a long limbo under a series of very low bars. As the grand finale of her audition, Shemika did the limbo underneath a vintage car.

Watch the audition to have your mind blown!



Shemika Charles: Limbo Queen Amazes The AGT Judges – America’s Got Talent 2017