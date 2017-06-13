Tom Holland Accidentally Reveals 'Spider-Man' Will Be a Trilogy

Tom Holland just spilled some major Spider-Man news!

The 21-year-old actor accidentally revealed that the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming movie is actually part of a trilogy.

“There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man especially to grow in the next two movies,” he said during an interview with AlloCiné.

Once Tom realized that he’d revealed the spoiler, he quickly added, “Sorry, Marvel. Whoops.”

He continued, “It’s definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and go through puberty I guess. It’s going to be an exciting couple of movies..Yeah, there’ll be Spider-Man 2 and 3. It won’t be Homecoming 2 and 3.”