Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 2:48 pm

Tom Holland Accidentally Reveals 'Spider-Man' Will Be a Trilogy

Tom Holland Accidentally Reveals 'Spider-Man' Will Be a Trilogy

Tom Holland just spilled some major Spider-Man news!

The 21-year-old actor accidentally revealed that the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming movie is actually part of a trilogy.

“There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man especially to grow in the next two movies,” he said during an interview with AlloCiné.

Once Tom realized that he’d revealed the spoiler, he quickly added, “Sorry, Marvel. Whoops.”

He continued, “It’s definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and go through puberty I guess. It’s going to be an exciting couple of movies..Yeah, there’ll be Spider-Man 2 and 3. It won’t be Homecoming 2 and 3.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Spider Man, Tom Holland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter