Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 1:08 pm

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Renewed for Season Four!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix, Variety reports!

The hit show stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane, and the third season debuted last month. Over the course of the first two seasons, the show received 11 Emmy Awards nominations and it has been lauded by many critics!

No debut date has been revealed for the fourth season, but expect sometime in the spring/summer of 2018.

Be sure to check out Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix if you haven’t yet!
