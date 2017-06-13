Uzo Aduba Shares Inspiring BU Commencement Speech Tips With Stephen Colbert - Watch Here!

Uzo Aduba made an appearance on last night’s (June 12) episode of The Late Show and talked all about newly released season of Orange Is the New Black, her start in acting, and the inspiring message she shared with Boston University College of Fine Arts grads during her recent commencement speech.

“Fear is not a real thing. It’s something that we build up inside of ourselves. We think that it’s something that can paralyze us,” the 36-year-old told host Stephen Colbert. “I wanted them to just know that they should never stop trying for things, reaching for things because they’re afraid.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Uzo Aduba

“It was scary when I first started,” Uzo added. It’s like stepping into the unknown. You have no idea what you’re getting yourself, really, into because you’ve never done it before. But it’s the willingness to try that I think is the most important thing, and I was willing to try.”



Uzo Aduba Says Overcome Fear And ‘Just Go For It’