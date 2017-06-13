Top Stories
Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 10:00 am

Watch the Trailer For 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' Featurette!

Watch the Trailer For 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' Featurette!

Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven are on the hunt to learn about family traditions in his new 21-minute Frozen featurette titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure!

It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) host a celebration for all of Arendelle.

When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own.

So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save this first Christmas for his friends.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure features four new songs and opens in front of Disney/Pixar’s Coco in theaters on November 22!


Olaf’s Frozen Adventure – Official Trailer
Photos: Walt Disney Animation Studios
