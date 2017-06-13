WWE Star Matt Hardy & Reby Sky Welcome Their Second Child!

WWE star Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky have welcomed their second child!

The couple took to Instagram to reveal that their son Wolfgang Xander had been born on Thursday (June 8).

Baby Wolfgang was born at home naturally with the help of mid-wives and doulas.

“Completeness,” Matt wrote on his account, along with a photo of the small family.

He later added a sweet photo holding the baby, writing, “I will always protect you.”

Matt and Reby are already parents to almost two-year-old Maxel.

Congratulations Matt and Reby!