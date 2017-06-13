YouTube Star Austin Jones Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A post shared by Austin Jones (@ausdude) on May 30, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Austin Jones, best known for his YouTube cover videos and original music, has been arrested on charges of child pornography.

The 24-year-old internet personality has been accused of soliciting sexually explicit videos from two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, who he told to “prove” that they were his biggest fans, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Austin reportedly waived his Miranda rights and told investigators that he did direct the girls on what to do and wear in the videos, but he never asked for anything sexually explicit.

Austin, who has more than a half million subscribers on his YouTube page, was arrested on Monday (June 12) at Chicago’s O’Hare airport and is being held in federal custody right now. A bond hearing will be held on Wednesday.