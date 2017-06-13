Zoe Kazan & Kumail Nanjiani Premiere 'The Big Sick' In Hollywood - Watch Official Trailer!

Zoe Kazan flashes a big smile while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film The Big Sick held at ArcLight Hollywood on Monday (June 12) in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Kumail Nanjiani, Aidy Bryant, Ray Romano, Cameron Esposito, Holly Hunter, Kelly Washington, producer Judd Apatow and his daughter Iris Apatow, and Kumail‘s wife Emily V. Gordon, who co-wrote the film with him.

The Big Sick is based on the real-life courtship between Pakistan-born comedian Kumail (Nanjiani) and grad student Emily Gordon (Kazan) who fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings – Watch the trailer below!



‘The Big Sick’ | Official US Trailer