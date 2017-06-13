Top Stories
Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 9:04 am

Zoe Kazan & Kumail Nanjiani Premiere 'The Big Sick' In Hollywood - Watch Official Trailer!

Zoe Kazan & Kumail Nanjiani Premiere 'The Big Sick' In Hollywood - Watch Official Trailer!

Zoe Kazan flashes a big smile while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film The Big Sick held at ArcLight Hollywood on Monday (June 12) in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Kumail Nanjiani, Aidy Bryant, Ray Romano, Cameron Esposito, Holly Hunter, Kelly Washington, producer Judd Apatow and his daughter Iris Apatow, and Kumail‘s wife Emily V. Gordon, who co-wrote the film with him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Kazan

The Big Sick is based on the real-life courtship between Pakistan-born comedian Kumail (Nanjiani) and grad student Emily Gordon (Kazan) who fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings – Watch the trailer below!


‘The Big Sick’ | Official US Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 01
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 02
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 03
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 04
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 05
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 06
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 07
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 08
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 09
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 10
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 11
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 12
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 13
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 14
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 15
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 16
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 17
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 18
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani premiere the big sick in hollywood 19

Credit: Dave Longendyke; Photos: Instarimages.com, WENN
Posted to: Aidy Bryant, Cameron Esposito, Emily V. Gordon, Holly Hunter, Iris Apatow, Judd Apatow, Kelly Washington, kumail nanjiani, Ray Romano, Zoe Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Johnny Depp didn't have crazy demands while dining at a restaurant - Gossip Cop